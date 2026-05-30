Aston Villa begin negotiations to sign Moritz Nicolas

Aston Villa are in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign their goalkeeping mainstay Moritz Nicolas this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department by signing Moritz Nicolas from Borussia Monchengladbach. They are in talks with the Bundesliga club, who are pointing towards his €15 million release clause.

The player is keen on making the switch to Villa Park, as he considers it a significant step in his career. Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are also willing to trigger the release clause in the 6ft4in German goalkeeper’s contract.

Nicolas has been with Monchengladbach since 2016. He has had to work very hard to become their undisputed number one. After spending a significant time out on loan, he eventually got a break in the 2023/24 season and has not looked back since.

While Gladbach could only manage a 12th-placed finish, the 28-year-old was one of their standout performers. He started all 34 of their league games, made 136 saves, and kept 13 clean sheets while conceding 53 goals.

Nicolas’s stellar performances have attracted a lot of interest. The Bundesliga outfit want to tie him down to a new deal, but the player is showing little inclination to commit his future to Die Fohlen, as he is aware of the increasing interest in his services.

Aston Villa to bolster the goalkeeping position

Aston Villa are by far the most serious suitors as they look for more quality in goal. While they are hoping to keep hold of Emiliano Martinez, his future is uncertain amid links with Liverpool. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also pushed hard for an exit last summer. As a result, investing in a younger keeper will certainly make sense.

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The Villans have opened talks with Gladbach over a potential transfer. The West Midlands outfit will have to trigger his release clause, as they do not intend on giving a discount to a Premier League, something that might have been applicable for a domestic or lower-tier suitors. Despite that, the English club seem willing to make the move happen. The player’s willingness and the presence of an exit clause could result in a quick move to Villa Park.