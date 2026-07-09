Jacob Zetterstrom keen on Leeds United move

Jacob Zetterstrom would reportedly be open to joining Leeds United amid interest from the Premier League side.

Leeds United have received encouragement in their pursuit of Jacob Zetterstrom, with the 27-year-old goalkeeper reportedly keen on a move, according to Football Insider. Daniel Farke’s side are looking for a new No. 1 goalkeeper amid uncertainty surrounding Karl Darlow’s future.

Karl Darlow’s uncertain contract status and reported Manchester United interest leave Farke without a committed first-choice keeper heading into pre-season, making Zetterstrom’s World Cup profile an attractive solution.

There have been talks over a new contract, and it may be that the goalkeeper is waiting on a fresh deal, with a signature still pending. Darlow is also a target for Manchester United, but reports state that he has rejected an approach because he prefers to join a team where he would be a starter.

Jacob Zetterstrom to Leeds United?

Jacob Zetterstrom made the most of the opportunities afforded to him at the World Cup with Sweden, as his performances at the tournament have attracted interest in the market. Derby County are already bracing for offers for the keeper, amid rising interest from Premier League and European clubs.

The report does name Eintracht Frankfurt as one of the suitors, but Leeds’ approach appears to be more concrete. Zetterstrom is reportedly keen on the move, with talks between the two clubs expected to accelerate in the coming days.

Derby appear to be powerless to keep hold of the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who is now in the final year of his deal. With the chance to play in the Premier League seemingly appealing to the Swede, he is reportedly open to joining the Elland Road club, at least according to the report.

There may be other opportunities coming from Europe, such as the reported interest from Frankfurt, but he may prefer to test himself in the English top flight. It remains to be seen whether Leeds United are ready to make an offer to further their interest in the 27-year-old goalkeeper, as a move could progress in the coming period.