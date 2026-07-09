Chelsea, Manchester United kept informed on Bradley Barcola amid Liverpool push for summer deal

A host of Premier League teams are being kept in the loop regarding Bradley Barcola’s future, with PSG likely to demand a British-record fee.

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs are being kept informed about Bradley Barcola’s situation, per TEAMtalk. PSG are reportedly seeking a €150 million fee, significantly above the price Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak, the current Premier League record. Manchester United and Chelsea are also mentioned as interested parties.

Bradley Barcola’s future could become one of the most discussed topics of the transfer market once France finish their World Cup campaign. PSG are standing firm on their stance over Barcola, with the Parisians not eager to sell the winger, according to David Ornstein at the end of June.

However, there is growing optimism in the market that the winger could push for an exit from the Ligue 1 giants because he does not hold a key place in Luis Enrique’s plans.

Barcola played 47 times across all competitions last season, contributing to 19 goals. Yet, Enrique prefers Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembele as his preferred starting front three in most key games, with Barcola slightly behind them in the pecking order. The recent stories about Yan Diomande being keen on joining PSG have not done Barcola any favours either.

Premier League clubs kept informed on Barcola situation

Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt for Bradley Barcola. The 23-year-old PSG speedster has Liverpool chasing his signature, and they are now especially keen following Yan Diomande’s decision to prefer PSG over them, as Andoni Iraola is particularly eager to sign a new winger. Things could begin to move once the World Cup ends and there is more clarity over what the 23-year-old PSG attacker wants for his future.

Arsenal are also seemingly one of the interested parties, though they are not currently pushing hard. Morgan Rogers is a key target for Mikel Arteta, with Barcola considered a close alternative to the Aston Villa man. While Liverpool may be the club pushing hardest for the Frenchman, Arsenal should not be underestimated in the race.

Manchester United and Chelsea face doubts over affording PSG’s €150 million valuation, though both continue to track developments in the Barcola situation after being sounded out by intermediaries. They are currently seen as interested parties, but neither is expected to break the British transfer record for the PSG star.