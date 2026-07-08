Arsenal set price to sell William Saliba amid Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG links

Arsenal will demand around €150 million to consider parting ways with 36-cap French international William Saliba this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in William Saliba. The three European heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, but they must pay a record fee to sign the 25-year-old Arsenal defender.

William Saliba and his impact at Arsenal

William Saliba has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders since joining Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in a deal worth €30 million in July 2019. While the 25-year-old had to embark on multiple loan spells before becoming a first-choice starter for the North London club, he has not looked back since becoming a mainstay at the heart of the defence in the 2022/23 season.

Saliba has made 184 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with eight goals and three assists. Meanwhile, the French defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several European bigwigs. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature next year.

Tactical imperatives drive interest from Europe’s elite

Barcelona will target a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, as Inigo Martinez has left a gaping hole in the central defensive unit at Camp Nou. Yet Pau Cubarsi has been exceptional since breaking into Hansi Flick’s squad, Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in recent seasons, and Andreas Christensen has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in William Saliba is understandable. Los Blancos signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth last summer, but David Alaba has left as a free agent. Additionally, Antonio Rudiger is approaching the twilight of his career, while Eder Militao’s long-term fitness situation is uncertain after suffering three long-term injuries in as many campaigns. Saliba has thus emerged as a viable target for Real Madrid, with Jose Mourinho being an admirer.

As for PSG, Luis Enrique has a stacked central defensive unit at Parc des Princes. However, Marquinhos is on the wrong side of 30, while widespread reports have linked Lucas Beraldo and Illia Zabarnyi with moves away from the Ligue 1 club. So, they must sign a centre-back who can be Willian Pacho’s long-term partner, with Saliba a prime candidate.

However, with Arsenal slapping a price tag of €150 million on Saliba, a summer move will be challenging for his prospective suitors, even for cash-rich clubs like PSG. An outlay of €150 million will break the world record for a defender, dwarfing the fee Manchester United paid to sign Harry Maguire. Even the wealthiest clubs may struggle to justify the outlay.