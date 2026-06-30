Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign William Saliba

Real Madrid are expected to explore a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba after reportedly renewing their interest at the request of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager is believed to view the France international as the missing piece in a defensive rebuild designed to make Real Madrid dominant again at the highest level.

The Spanish giants have already strengthened their backline with Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate, with Denzel Dumfries also closing in on a deal. However, Mourinho is understood to want one more elite central defender. Saliba has emerged as his preferred option because of his blend of physical power, composure, leadership and experience in major matches.

Arsenal, however, have no intention of making negotiations easy. Saliba is tied to a long-term contract until 2030, giving the Gunners complete control over the situation. Mikel Arteta sees the 25-year-old as a cornerstone of his project, and the Gunners would only consider a sale if the player pushes strongly for the move and Madrid submit an enormous offer.

Fichajes suggest Arsenal could demand as much as €150 million, a figure that would require major financial planning from Real Madrid. To fund such a move, the club could consider accelerating high-profile exits, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga among the names mentioned as players capable of generating significant fees. For now, this remains one of the most difficult operations in the market. Madrid’s interest is clear, but Arsenal’s position is equally firm.

Why William Saliba is central to Mourinho’s defensive vision

From a tactical perspective, Saliba fits almost perfectly into the type of defensive structure Mourinho traditionally values. He is dominant in individual duels, calm when defending open spaces, and strong enough physically to handle elite forwards without needing constant cover.

That profile is crucial for a team that wants to defend higher while still remaining secure against transitions. The Frenchman’s recovery pace allows the defensive line to hold advanced positions, while his decision-making helps prevent unnecessary risks in dangerous zones.

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Alongside Konate, he could give Real Madrid one of the most physically imposing centre-back partnerships in Europe. Both defenders are powerful, quick and aggressive, but Saliba’s added composure in possession would make him the natural organiser of the backline. He would also improve Madrid’s buildup. The Arsenal defender does not force passes, but he progresses play cleanly and gives midfielders better angles to receive under pressure.

Can Real Madrid really prise Saliba away from Arsenal?

This would be a statement signing, but also an extremely difficult one. Arsenal have no sporting reason to sell, and Saliba’s contract gives them all the leverage. Real Madrid can always tempt players with history and prestige, but unless the French international personally pushes for the move, this deal feels more like an ambition than a realistic short-term operation.