PSG line up €100 million move for Arsenal defender William Saliba

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a €100 million bid to sign 25-year-old French international William Saliba from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

William Saliba stands as one of Europe’s top centre-backs, and elite clubs are relentlessly monitoring his availability. According to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to show serious interest in the Arsenal mainstay, reportedly lining up a mammoth €100 million move for the French defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, have constructed a formidable defensive foundation over recent years through smart recruitment and player development, and William Saliba has featured prominently in it. The 25-year-old Frenchman has been the cornerstone of their backline alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, with the duo ranking among the continent’s most imposing centre-back partnerships currently.

Such quality inevitably attracts attention from Europe’s elite clubs. However, Saliba has demonstrated unwavering commitment to Arsenal, prompting Real Madrid to cool their pursuit. The Gunners strengthened their position by securing Saliba on a new long-term contract until 2030 during the current season, giving them complete control over his future.

Now PSG, as the reigning European champions, are making their move for Saliba, seeking to add defensive reinforcement to their setup. The Parisians appear willing to table a €100 million offer to test Arsenal’s resolve on the French defender.

The strategy may involve initially pairing Saliba with veteran centre-back and captain Marquinhos while planning for the Brazilian’s eventual phasing out. PSG are also linked with Tottenham’s Luka Vuskovic, though securing Saliba appears to be their priority target.

Arsenal unlikely to sell Saliba despite PSG’s €100 million offer

The report indicates PSG do not anticipate difficulties in agreeing personal terms with the 25-year-old defender. However, persuading Arsenal to part ways with the French international represents the real obstacle, as the North Londoners will likely show little interest in a sale regardless of the fee offered.

Arsenal have previously signalled their intent to rebuff any approaches for Gabriel, and an identical stance appears likely for Saliba. With both central defenders contracted on lengthy deals and the club facing no financial pressure to sell, PSG may ultimately leave empty-handed in their pursuit.