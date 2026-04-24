Arsenal respond to Real Madrid, PSG interest in Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have no interest in parting ways with key defender and leader Gabriel Magalhães amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Arsenal have done wonderfully well with regards to building a squad and retaining all of their key stars under the reign of Mikel Arteta. That extends to key defender and leader Gabriel Magalhães too, as Sports Boom states the Gunners have no intention of parting ways amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Gabriel Magalhães is a player that any club in world football would want at the moment. Given his left-footed profile and the leadership qualities he possesses, the Brazilian has more than proved he is one of the best defenders in his position in the world at the moment.

Hence, Arsenal have been rightfully lauded for their impressive work behind the scenes to retain most of their key stars under the reign of Mikel Arteta, including Gabriel. The defender only signed a new deal last June, and the club have no interest in parting ways with the centre-back.

Rumours around January hinted at Arsenal rebuffing an enquiry from Real Madrid for the defender, with the Spanish giants searching for defensive solutions. It appears the La Liga side are still interested in signing Gabriel, although the Gunners are set to be firm in their stance, and even if there’s a scenario where they are forced to sell, the price point could be as high as €100–110 million for the Brazilian centre-back.

Madrid have never paid as much for a defensive signing in their history and have shown no signs of doing so anytime soon. The same could not be said about PSG, who are reportedly open to paying big for the Brazilian if there’s a chance to sign him, although they are perfectly happy with the performances of Willian Pacho at the moment.

Arsenal to keep Gabriel Magalhães?

Arsenal have no plans to break up one of the most formidable defensive partnerships, as they plan to keep Gabriel while also managing a renewal from his centre-back partner, William Saliba, during the course of the campaign.

Incidentally, Arsenal were linked with Castello Lukeba recently, which was initially seen as a signing that might see Gabriel leave. However, should the Gunners end up signing another left-footed centre-back, it is likely to keep building their squad rather than replacing anyone, particularly the Brazilian defender.