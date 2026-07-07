Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Xavier Parker

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keen on signing 16-year-old English youth international Xavier Parker from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United have already made offers to Xavier Parker, with Arsenal contacting him to discuss a possible move in the ongoing transfer window. However, the three Premier League heavyweights face stiff competition for his signature, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also working on a deal.

Who is Xavier Parker?

Xavier Parker is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in London, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far in England, starting his youth career at West Ham United before joining Manchester City in 2024. Since then, the 16-year-old has made significant progress, and he currently represents the club’s under-18 side.

Parker has made 20 appearances for Manchester City’s under-18 team, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. The English attacking prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and amid uncertainties surrounding his long-term future at Manchester City, a big move may be on the cards.

What next for Parker?

Arsenal will pursue a versatile playmaker this summer, as Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze were not reliable in the 2025/26 season. While the duo will start as the first two options for the no. 10 berth, the Premier League champions need a long-term alternative, with Parker having the ideal age profile to succeed the pair.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Xavier Parker makes sense. The Reds are scouring the market for a creative midfielder who can initially bolster the club’s youth sides before taking over a senior star. The Manchester City prodigy can also have his game moulded based on the manager’s requirements, and he can play a deeper role in the midfield, thus adding to his appeal.

As for Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes is on the wrong side of 30 and gradually approaching the twilight of his career. The skipper’s trajectory aligns with Parker’s age profile, as the English wonderkid can learn the ropes from him before taking over as the first-choice no. 10 in a few years.

However, a summer deal will not be straightforward, as recent reports have claimed that Manchester City will attempt to tie him to a new contract. The youngster’s prospective suitors will hope he is ready to embark on a new adventure amid speculations surrounding his future.