Manchester City eager to agree new deal with Xavier Parker as Liverpool talks continue

Xavier Parker’s Manchester City contract expires at the end of June amid strong interest from Liverpool, with City now pushing to retain the 15-year-old in advanced negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Manchester City are engaged in contract discussions with 15-year-old wonderkid Xavier Parker. The youngster’s contract expires at the end of the month, with the club eager to retain him amid strong links to a move to Liverpool.

However, they are now in danger of losing a prodigious talent in the form of Xavier Parker, who arrived in 2024 from West Ham’s academy. The attacking midfielder is highly rated internally, and City are keen to continue his development. With the 15-year-old’s contract reportedly expiring at the end of the month, they risk losing him to one of their arch-rivals.

Manchester City fighting to keep Xavier Parker?

Per journalist Lewis Bower on X, Liverpool are interested in signing Parker from Manchester City. The Merseyside club are currently seen as a favourite to reach an agreement with the player’s camp, although City are now pushing to retain the rising star. Fabrizio Romano also reported on X that Manchester City are working closely with the player’s representatives to find an agreement on a new deal.

This signals their willingness to continue the player’s development programme, as his profile as an attacking midfielder offers significant potential, allowing City to mould him into a different role if needed—such as a central midfielder or wide attacker.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Parker will only turn 17 on May 9, 2027, and can only sign professional terms at that point. However, the club could structure an agreement that guarantees he signs a professional contract when eligible by offering favourable terms now.

Liverpool the front runners for Xavier Parker?

Per well-known academy-focused account The Secret Scout on X, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Parker’s camp over a potential deal. The report also claims that the 15-year-old is a fan of the Merseyside club and is open to joining their academy setup.

The report concludes by suggesting that Parker is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the month, which would make Liverpool the clear frontrunners. The Merseysiders could view this as a major coup if they complete the deal, continuing their strategy of recruiting top talent from rival academies—a strategy already seen success with recent prospect Rio Ngumoha, for whom they rejected an approach from Bayern Munich.