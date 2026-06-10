Liverpool plotting move for Manchester City prodigy Xavier Parker

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Manchester City youngster Xavier Parker, which could mark yet another huge coup for the Reds.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Manchester City prodigy Xavier Parker, the 15-year-old midfielder widely regarded as one of the club’s brightest academy prospects. The Reds are plotting a move for the youngster, which could mark yet another significant recruitment coup in their ongoing hunt for emerging UK talent.

Liverpool have ramped up efforts to identify and snap up key talents from some of the most prestigious academies in the UK. Per journalist Lewis Bower on X, the Merseysiders are now considering a move for Manchester City youngster Xavier Parker, who is seen as one of the brightest talents for the future. The club are monitoring the midfielder’s progress with a view to a possible early approach.

Manchester City could be left concerned by the emerging interest from Liverpool in one of their prodigious young players. The player in question is Xavier Parker, who joined them from West Ham’s academy back in 2024. Parker will be eligible to sign professional terms in May 2027, when he turns 17; any Liverpool approach now aims to secure him before City locks him long-term.

Bower added that Liverpool are tracking the 15-year-old midfielder’s recent form. Should they end up signing the youngster, it would continue their trend since the turn of the year of recruiting talented players from other academies across the UK.

Who is Xavier Parker?

Manchester City identified Parker as a prospect with a big future. Parker is known for his technique, ball control, movement, courage, first touch, athleticism, and agility as his standout traits. The player carries the ball with press resistance, links play across the park, and operates flexibly across midfield and attack.

Overall, the 15-year-old Manchester City midfielder has the potential to develop into a top player, depending on how his current or future club manages his progress. Liverpool are now a strong contender, as per Lewis Bower, and the near future will provide more clarity. The Merseysiders are likely eager to bring him on board before he becomes eligible to sign professional terms with Manchester City.

Liverpool’s academy talent hunt to continue?

Liverpool reportedly rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for prodigious talent Rio Ngumoha, who they signed from Chelsea’s academy. However, the club have ramped up their efforts to target academy players across multiple setups in the UK, including defenders Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya, and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The pursuit of Parker is another example of their long-term strategy. They may view him as an alternative to Kennet Eichhorn, with the Hertha starlet reportedly rejecting a move to Liverpool as per Florian Plettenberg on X, as he prefers to continue his development in Germany. Parker’s current contract window closes in May 2027 when he becomes eligible for professional terms—a forcing factor in Liverpool’s favour should they move now.