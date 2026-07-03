Arsenal eyeing Stefan Ortega as Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

Arsenal may look to sign 33-year-old German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in a Bosman move to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Stefan Ortega is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a new backup goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 33-year-old former Manchester City shot-stopper.

Per TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions are pursuing a goalkeeper, as Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to call time on his short stint at the Emirates. So, they have compiled a shortlist of four shot-stoppers as they begin the process of replacing the wantway Spaniard, with Illan Meslier, Mathew Ryan, and Yann Sommer also under consideration.

Stefan Ortega and his Premier League journey so far

Stefan Ortega has established himself as one of the most reliable backup keepers in the Premier League in the last four seasons. Ortega spent most of his English career at Manchester City, where he made over 50 appearances while keeping 25 clean sheets and conceding 51 goals.

However, the German goalkeeper left Manchester City to join Nottingham Forest for a short stint earlier this year, and he has left the Tricky Trees as a free agent. An injury crisis at the club helped him feature in ten games, with Ortega keeping four clean sheets and conceding 12 goals. With the player set to embark on a new adventure, an extended stay in the Premier League may be on the cards.

What next?

Arsenal’s interest in Stefan Ortega is understandable. The Gunners are scouring the market for a new shot-stopper, as Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to explore a move away from the North London club this summer. The Spaniard is eager to secure regular game time after barely featuring in the 2025/26 season.

Kepa’s decision will leave Arsenal without an experienced backup goalkeeper, with Tommy Setford not deemed ready to reprise that role. Several candidates, including Illan Meslier, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Ortega also a viable target.

The German has extensive experience in the Premier League and has been a reliable backup stopper during Manchester City’s dominant run. That experience can make him an ideal short-term deputy to Raya until Tommy Setford is ready for a promotion.