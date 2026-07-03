Arsenal eyeing Yann Sommer as Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

Arsenal will look to sign 37-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer in a Bosman move to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Yann Sommer is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 37-year-old former Inter Milan star.

Yann Sommer and an illustrious career so far

Yann Sommer has been one of the world’s most underrated goalkeepers during his professional career thus far. Born in Morges, the veteran shot-stopper spent his formative years in Switzerland and graduated from the youth division at FC Basel. He also spent the initial years of his career in Switzerland before moving to Germany in July 2014.

The 37-year-old rose in prominence during his near-decade-long association with Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the period coinciding with his exploits for Switzerland (the majority of his 94 international appearances and best moments came in this duration). Since leaving Gladbach, Sommer has played for Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The Swiss goalkeeper made 139 appearances for Inter Milan, conceding 120 goals and keeping 66 clean sheets. Sommer also won two Serie A titles among other honours, but he has called time on his stint with the Nerazzurri this summer. The next adventure may come in the Premier League.

Premier League move to wrap up a memorable career?

Arsenal’s interest in Yann Sommer is understandable, yet surprising. The Gunners are combing the market for a new backup goalkeeper, as Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to explore a move away from the Emirates ahead of the 2026/27 season. While Mikel Arteta has Tommy Setford as an alternative to Kepa, he needs an experienced option to be David Raya’s deputy.

Several candidates, including Illan Meslier, have thus emerged on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Sommer also an option on the North London club’s wishlist. The other players on their wishlist are Stefan Ortega and Mathew Ryan.

Each player has unique strengths and weaknesses, as Ortega and Ryan have significant Premier League experience, while Meslier (26) can be with the squad for several seasons if he is happy with a backup role. However, Sommer is the best shot-stopper among the quartet, and he can be a world-class short-term deputy to Raya if the former Inter Milan stopper arrives this summer.