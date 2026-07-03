Arsenal eyeing Mathew Ryan as Kepa Arrizabalaga replacement

Arsenal may look to sign 34-year-old Australian international Mathew Ryan in a Bosman move to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mathew Ryan is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a new backup goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 34-year-old shot-stopper, who has played for the North London club previously.

Per TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions are pursuing a goalkeeper this summer, as Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to embark on a new adventure during the off-season. So, they have compiled a shortlist of four shot-stoppers as they begin the process of replacing the wantway Spaniard.

Mathew Ryan and his career so far

Mathew Ryan has been a quintessential journeyman since arriving in Europe over a decade ago. Born in Plumpton, the 34-year-old spent his formative years in Australia before graduating from the youth division at Blacktown City. Since then, he has represented clubs in Belgium, Spain, England, Denmark, Italy, and France.

The Australian goalkeeper’s latest spell came with Levante, where he was a regular, making 36 appearances while keeping nine clean sheets and conceding 56 goals. However, Ryan’s stint with the Spanish club ended after only one season, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards in the coming weeks.

Will Ryan play for Arsenal again?

Arsenal’s interest in Mathew Ryan is understandable. The Gunners have been forced to comb the market for a new shot-stopper due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s decision. While Mikel Arteta has Tommy Setford as a candidate to promote from within the club, the 20-year-old is not deemed ready to deputise for David Raya.

So, the Premier League champions must dip their toes in the market for a new backup goalkeeper, with Illan Meslier, Yann Sommer, and Stefan Ortega emerging on their wishlist, alongside Ryan.

The Australian international has extensive experience in the Premier League from his stint with Brighton & Hove Albion, and he also played three times for Arsenal during a short loan spell. That keeps him in good stead, making him an appealing short-term option alongside Ortega, who offers the same value from his experience with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.