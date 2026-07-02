Aston Villa in talks to sign Guillaume Restes, price revealed

Aston Villa will attempt to sign 21-year-old French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes from Ligue 1 club Toulouse this summer.

According to a report by French journalist Hugues Sionis on L’Equipe, Guillaume Restes is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Toulouse shot-stopper.

Per L’Equipe, Aston Villa and Toulouse are in talks to sign the Frenchman ahead of the 2026/27 season, with Ipswich Town and Napoli also vying for his signature. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club will demand around €20 million to part ways with Restes in the coming weeks.

Who is Guillaume Restes?

Guillaume Restes has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since breaking into Toulouse FC’s first-team squad in August 2023. Born in Toulouse, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in France and has made significant progress in the last few seasons.

Restes has made over 100 appearances for Toulouse thus far while keeping 27 clean sheets and conceding 143 goals. Meanwhile, the French youth international has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs with his exploits for the Ligue 1 club, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Guillaume Restes makes logical sense. The Villans are combing the market for a top-class goalkeeper, as they are worried about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is a target for Serie A clubs, and recent reports have suggested that he is closing in on joining Juventus after reaching an agreement on personal terms.

Several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s radar, with Restes also a viable target. The 21-year-old Frenchman has the age profile to become a long-term solution between the sticks for the West Midlands club, and he has the physical profile to develop into a long-term Premier League presence.

Per recent reports, personal terms are not an issue, with Restes prepared to join Aston Villa. Toulouse’s asking price of €20 million is modest for a young goalkeeper of his calibre; however, with Napoli also pursuing him, the Villans must move decisively to secure the deal.