Aston Villa eyeing Guillaume Restes as Emiliano Martinez replacement

Aston Villa are considering bringing in a young goalkeeper to replace Emiliano Martinez, with Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes a target.

Aston Villa are widely expected to stay alert in the goalkeeper market, as they could seek a viable replacement for Emiliano Martinez. A few names have been discussed heavily in media reports, and an update by Fichajes has revealed that they are targeting a move for Toulouse’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Aston Villa have done fairly well with Emiliano Martinez as their main goalkeeper, with the Argentine guiding them to multiple top-four/five finishes as well as the UEFA Europa League final this term. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is likely to leave this summer, which could force the club into looking for a viable replacement; Guillaume Restes has now emerged as a target.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper from Toulouse FC has been garnering plenty of experience at the Ligue 1 club and has landed on Aston Villa’s radar. The French side have leverage due to his contract lasting until 2028, which could see them demand a decent fee in return.

Why are Aston Villa chasing Guillaume Restes?

Aston Villa have also been linked with RC Lens keeper Robin Risser, but the report states negotiations have taken a complicated route. Without leaving France, Unai Emery’s side have pivoted towards Restes as their next best alternative as per the story, and discussions could commence with Toulouse as the summer window edges closer.

There is also the need to make a strategic plan for Martinez’s successor, with the Argentine linked with a move to Italy. Restes might have the shade of inexperience on his shoulders, but he has shown plenty of times this season alone that he might be ready for the top level, possibly even the Premier League.

Will Guillaume Restes leave Toulouse?

The opportunity to play in the Premier League is often a big chance for players in France to go further in their careers. This might be the case with the 21-year-old goalkeeper, as he could view the opportunity at Aston Villa as a big step up from Toulouse.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have also seen links with Restes, which does give the Frenchman more opportunities apart from Aston Villa. However, Emery’s side could step up their pursuit of the player in the next phase and begin preparations to open discussions with Toulouse over a transfer, while outlining their plan to Restes over a move.