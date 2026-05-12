Aston Villa eyeing Robin Risser as Emiliano Martinez replacement

Aston Villa will reportedly look to sign 21-year-old RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser to replace Emiliano Martinez.

Robin Risser is the subject of interest from Aston Villa, as per a report by French outlet Foot Mercato. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 21-year-old RC Lens shot-stopper.

However, a summer deal may not materialise, as the report has suggested that the Ligue 1 high-flyers are “absolutely unwilling to sell” the Frenchman in the summer transfer window. The only way a deal will materialise is if suitors submit “an exceptionally large offer” to RC Lens.

Who is Robin Risser?

Robin Risser has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 since joining RC Lens from RC Strasbourg last summer. The 21-year-old took little time to become a regular for Les Sang et Or, and his solid performances between the sticks have driven the team’s Ligue 1 title charge this term.

Risser has keept 11 clean sheets while conceding only 33 goals in 32 league games thus far. Meanwhile, the French keeper’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Aston Villa will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Why are Aston Villa interested in Robin Risser?

Aston Villa’s interest in Robin Risser makes logical sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as widespread reports have linked Emiliano Martinez with a move away from Villa Park. While Serie A giants have shown interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, he is also a target for Liverpool, as per recent reports.

Several candidates, including Alex Remiro, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Risser also a viable target. The 21-year-old Frenchman has already made his mark by winning the Goalkeeper of the Year honour in the 2026 UNFP Awards, underlining the calibre of shot-stopper the West Midlands outfit will get if they land him.

That distinction explains why Lens will reportedly resist Risser’s departure beyond the summer transfer window unless they receive a substantial offer. Nevertheless, with Aston Villa exploring multiple targets, the Ligue 1 club’s stance should not deter them.