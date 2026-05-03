Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Barcelona vying for Alex Remiro

Alex Remiro is attracting considerable interest ahead of the summer, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Barcelona among those keen.

Alex Remiro could be a solid opportunity for some of the teams looking for an experienced goalkeeper ahead of the summer. As per Fullballdaten, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Barcelona are all interested in a move for the stopper, who will enter the final year of his deal at Real Sociedad.

Alex Remiro has been a reliable presence for Real Sociedad since making his move there in 2020 from Athletic Club. Having made over 300 appearances for the Basque side, the Spanish keeper is probably faced with the opportunity to make a big career move — something he may never get again later.

At 31, he could think about leaving Real Sociedad should the host of top teams show an interest and make concrete offers. Remiro’s deal at the La Liga side expires in 2027, meaning Sociedad could consider cashing in if they fail in their efforts to extend his contract, while a reported release clause worth €12 million would make life easier for his suitors.

At €12 million, he could be a solid market opportunity for teams eager to bring in an experienced keeper, as Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Barcelona are all showing an interest. Starting with the Catalans, who might be the least likely to make a move, especially given that they already have three senior keepers in the squad at the moment.

Wojciech Szczesny has a contract until 2027, while the injured Marc-André ter Stegen is tied until 2028, and Joan Garcia is the undisputed No. 1 at the club. Hence, given the financial issues plaguing Barcelona, the chances of them trying to sign another keeper when other positions need reinforcements seem remote. Moreover, they are also struggling to offload the German, meaning they might not enter the market for a new goalkeeper.

Alex Remiro to the Premier League?

Aston Villa and Newcastle United enquired about Remiro last summer, as the 31-year-old La Liga goalkeeper chose to stay at Real Sociedad. Starting with Villa, they are anticipating a departure for Emi Martínez, as they are linked with new keeper names, including Manchester City’s James Trafford. The idea of signing Remiro would entice the Birmingham side, given his price point and the experience he brings to the table.

Newcastle United are still working out their goalkeeping setup, as Aaron Ramsdale is expected to return to Southampton, while Nick Pope might continue as their No. 1. Whether the potential arrival of Remiro would shake up the No. 1 spot remains the question, which might make the prospect of a move for the 31-year-old La Liga goalkeeper to St. James’ Park less likely compared to sides like Aston Villa, who may have a clearer plan.