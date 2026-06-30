Guillaume Restes reaches verbal agreement with Aston Villa

Aston Villa will look to sign 21-year-old French goalkeeper Guillaume Restes from Ligue 1 club Toulouse this summer.

As reported by French outlet Les Violets, Guillaume Restes is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Toulouse shot-stopper.

The update has suggested that Aston Villa and Restes have a verbal agreement on a summer deal, with the Toulouse goalkeeper ready to embark on an adventure in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club will demand around €18-20 million to part ways with the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Who is Guillaume Restes?

Guillaume Restes is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. While France has not produced many world-class goalkeepers in previous generations, the last half a decade has witnessed the advent of Lucas Chevalier, Robin Risser, and Ewen Jaouen, with Restes also making his mark since breaking into Toulouse FC’s first-team squad in August 2023.

The 21-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Toulouse thus far while keeping 27 clean sheets and conceding 143 goals. Meanwhile, Restes has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe with his exploits for the Ligue 1 club, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for the French goalkeeper’s signature this year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Aston Villa’s interest in Guillaume Restes is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a top-class goalkeeper, as they are concerned about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future. The Argentine international is a target for several Serie A clubs, and recent reports have suggested that he is closing in on joining Juventus.

So, several candidates, including Zion Suzuki, have emerged on Aston Villa’s radar, with Restes also a viable target. The 21-year-old Frenchman has the age profile to become a long-term solution between the sticks for the West Midlands club.

With personal terms understood not to be an issue anymore, Restes may be the goalkeeper to become Martinez’s successor at Aston Villa. Toulouse’s asking price of €18-20 million is not excessive, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards for the French shot-stopper.