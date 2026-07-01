Arthur Barratt set to join Everton from Chelsea this summer

Chelsea wonderkid Arthur Barratt is on the verge of joining Everton this summer after snubbing other Premier League clubs.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arthur Barratt has been the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees have been keen on reinforcing their youth division by signing a top-class midfield prospect, and they had their sights set on the 16-year-old Chelsea prodigy for several weeks.

The 2009-born midfield sensation was also a target for other Premier League clubs. However, Barratt has snubbed those outfits, while the decision-makers at Everton view him as “an important investment in their strategy to secure young talents” during the ongoing transfer window.

Who is Arthur Barratt?

Arthur Barratt is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in Chelsea’s Cobham division. The youngster, who has Vietnamese heritage, has risen through the ranks at the West London outfit in the last few years, and he currently represents the club’s under-16 team.

However, speculation has been ramping up about Barratt’s future, as several Premier League clubs have been keen on signing him from Chelsea. A summer exit will materialise, with Everton on the verge of signing the youngster, who has snubbed the other outfits to commit his future to the Merseyside team.

Set for a new adventure

Everton’s interest in Arthur Barratt is understandable. While the Toffees have been busy bolstering their first-team squad, they have also had to focus on signing prospects for their youth sides. Demi Akarakiri’s impending exit has forced the Merseyside club into action, as the 18-year-old is reportedly set to join Cagliari in a bargain move.

That deal has compelled Everton to dip into the market for a promising midfielder, with Barratt emerging as a viable target. The Toffees’ healthy working relations with Chelsea have helped progress the deal, having already been in talks to complete a permanent move for Tyrique George during the off-season.

Meanwhile, David Moyes is overseeing an impressive start to the summer transfer window, with Everton closing in on signing Hayden Hackney. With the Merseyside outfit eager to return to the top half of the Premier League table next season, they need more signings to continue the upward trajectory under Moyes.