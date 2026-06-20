Demi Akarakiri closing in on joining Cagliari in bargain move

Serie A outfit Cagliari are closing in on the signature of Everton teenage midfield sensation Demi Akarakiri.

Demi Akarakiri is on the verge of completing a move to Cagliari. The Everton wonderkid has already undergone a medical in Rome, and he is set to sign a five-year deal at the Italian club, as per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Following his impressive rise at Everton, the Merseyside club were keen on securing his long-term future. However, they have failed to tie the youngster down to a professional contract in time. Cagliari saw a massive opportunity and pounced on it. They have convinced the teenager to join them, with an important first team role going forward.

Akarakiri joined Everton’s academy from Arsenal in 2024 and progressed from their Under-18 group to the Under-21 side last season without making his first-team debut. Following his impressive rise, the Merseyside club were quite pleased with his progress.

Everton lose out on Akarakiri

However, Everton have failed to secure a professional contract with Akarakiri in time. Cagliari, who have now shifted their focus towards signing players with potential on the cheap and sell them for big money after a few years, saw a massive opportunity to snap up a top talent for free.

With Gianluca Gaetano on the verge of leaving the Serie A club to join Atalanta, the Isolani consider the 18-year-old a readymade replacement. Akarakiri stands tall at 6’3, he has a strong physical presence, great tactical discipline and technical composure, making him an ideal fit for Cagliari.

Since the English midfield sensation can feature in any role in the centre of the park, Cagliari are confident he will have an immediate impact. He has already completed his medical and will soon pen a long-term deal. The Serie A outfit see this as a significant coup.

The move benefits both parties: Cagliari secure a top talent on a free transfer, while Akarakiri gains a clear path to first-team football in Serie A. Meanwhile, Everton remain hard at work to bolster their first-team squad, with recent reports claiming they are pushing to sign Liam Delap on loan from Chelsea in the coming weeks.