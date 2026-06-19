Everton considering loan move for Liam Delap

Everton are interested in signing 23-year-old Chelsea striker Liam Delap during the summer transfer window.

Former Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap scored just two goals last season, and he was quite disappointing. The Englishman is unlikely to be an important option for Chelsea next season, and they are likely to let him leave. According to an update by Simon Philips, Everton are looking to sign the player on loan.

Chelsea paid £30 million to sign the English striker, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let him leave on loan. They will probably prefer to sell the player permanently, with recent reports claiming he has a price tag of £40 million.

Everton need more depth in the attacking unit, and Delap could be a handy option for them if he manages to regain his form and confidence. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Ipswich Town. There is no doubt that he has the attributes to do well in the top flight. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him.

The pressure to perform is massive at Chelsea, and the player has not been able to deliver. Taking a step back and joining Everton could be a wise decision for the player as well. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular game time at Everton might help bring out the best in him.

Everton had an impressive campaign last year, and they will be hoping to push for European football next season. They need to further improve the team. Signing a striker should be one of their priorities. Beto needs more support in the final third, and Delap could be the ideal option for them.

If the Merseyside club can sign the Chelsea striker on loan for the upcoming campaign, it would be a low-risk acquisition with huge potential upside. If he manages to impress with Everton, they could look to sign him permanently. It remains to be seen what Chelsea decide.

Chelsea needs more attacking depth

Joao Pedro is the only reliable striker at the club right now, and Chelsea will need to bring in a quality striker before they can sanction Delap’s departure. Chelsea endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, finishing in the mid-table spots.

The West London outfit will look to bounce back strongly and fight for major trophies once again. Signing the right players will help them turn things around. They have brought in a new manager, and Xabi Alonso will be expected to get them back on track.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish manager is willing to sanction the departure of the struggling striker in the coming weeks. The Spaniard has done well nurturing young players throughout his managerial career, and he might fancy working with Delap.