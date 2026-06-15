Everton discussing renegotiated transfer fee for Tyrique George

Everton are looking to renegotiate a deal with Chelsea for 20-year-old English youth international Tyrique George.

Everton are keen on signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George on a permanent basis. However, according to a report from Football Insider, the Toffees want to negotiate a lower fee than the current £22 million purchase option in the loan agreement with the Blues.

George has been a part of the Chelsea setup since his childhood days, and he rose through the ranks at pace, before stepping up to the first team towards the end of 2024. However, he only got limited first-team minutes and ended up joining Everton in January on a short loan.

While the youngster was hoping to have a prominent role at the Merseyside club, the loan did not really go according to plan, as he made just one league start and failed to register a goal or assist in his 11 appearances. Despite his struggles, David Moyes seems keen on signing the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.

Why does Moyes want George in his ranks?

The Scottish manager values his versatility and massive potential, which is one of the major reasons why Everton still remain keen on securing his services on a permanent basis. However, the Merseyside outfit do not want to trigger the £22 million option-to-buy, which was agreed prior to the loan move.

The Toffees want to renegotiate a lower fee with Chelsea. They are keen on reaching an agreement with the West London club, and hope the upcoming talk could result in a positive outcome. Everton’s transfer budget took a massive blow after an independent panel ordered them to pay Burnley around £35 million in compensation for lost earnings.

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Despite that, they do have some funds to play with and are keen on having George in their ranks on a permanent basis. Since the clause in his contract runs out at the end of the month, the Toffees need to move quickly to avoid any unnecessary competition from other top clubs. George’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs for a further year, giving the Toffees and Chelsea scope for renegotiation.