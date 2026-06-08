Everton face Newcastle United hijack in Tyrique George race

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are looking to hijack Everton’s move for Chelsea attacking sensation Tyrique George.

According to TEAMtalk, Tyrique George’s future hangs in the balance as Everton and Newcastle United look set for an intense transfer battle. The Toffees are strongly considering signing the Chelsea loanee on a permanent basis by triggering the buy-option worth around £22 million, while rivals Newcastle are looking to hijack the deal.

George, who has come up the ranks at Chelsea and has been a part of their first team setup since the end of 2024, has found it difficult to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge, despite the fact that people at the club reportedly rate him very highly. As a result, he ended up joining the Merseyside club on loan at the start of the year.

The winger appeared in 11 matches during his loan spell. While he didn’t contribute towards a goal, he did impress with his performances, his maturity and versatility. He didn’t get the amount of game time he was hoping for, but he did leave a lasting impression on David Moyes, who is now keen on having him in his ranks.

When asked about the future of the English youth international and loanee Jack Grealish, Moyes said, “At the moment, they go back to their clubs and we’ll take it from there. “As the summer goes on, we’ll decide what path we’re going to take on both of them. We like Tyrique, obviously we like Jack a lot – but we’ve not got an answer [yet]. We’ve enjoyed having Tyrique here – he’s been an excellent boy and his work-rate and everything has been excellent, so we’re happy with him.”

Newcastle could cause problems for Everton

The Toffees are looking to add depth on the flanks, as they look to take the next step under the Scottish manager. They are seriously considering pursuing a permanent deal for the youngster. While they do have a buy-option worth around £22 million, the Merseyside club are looking at ways to negotiate a lower fee, as per the report.

Since his loan deal expires on June 30, Everton only have a few weeks left to negotiate before other clubs get involved in the transfer battle. Chelsea are unlikely to budge on their demands, but the Toffees could look to reach that figure with add-ons or in instalments.

If Moyes’ team fail to strike a deal in time, Newcastle could look to hijack the move, as they seek more quality on the flanks following the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. George would accept a move away from Chelsea in search of a prominent role. If Everton fail to reach an agreement before George’s loan expires on June 30, it would open the door for the Magpies to make a move.