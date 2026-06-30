Valencia eyeing summer move for Vitor Reis

Valencia will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian defensive prospect Vitor Reis from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva, Vitor Reis is the subject of interest from Valencia. Los Che will aim to bolster the defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Manchester City prospect.

Per Tribuna Deportiva, the South American defensive prospect is one of two top centre-back targets for Valencia, with Joan Martinez also on the club’s wishlist. However, a deal for Reis will be a tall order, as Manchester City will be reluctant to cash in on him in the coming weeks.

How has Vitor Reis fared at Manchester City?

Vitor Reis has had to bide his time since joining Manchester City from Palmeiras in a deal worth €35 million in January 2025. The Premier League giants beat stiff competition from several high-profile clubs to secure the youngster’s services, but he has barely featured for the senior side since arriving at the Etihad.

Instead, the 20-year-old spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Girona, becoming a regular at the back for the Catalan club. Reis accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 38 outings for Girona, though he could not help them avoid relegation from La Liga. Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender’s consistent performances have boosted his stock, with Valencia among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Recent reports have linked Vitor Reis with Barcelona. However, the reigning La Liga champions face stiff competition from Valencia, with Los Che eager to sign top-class players this summer to improve on the top-half finish in the recently concluded campaign and make a serious charge for European qualification next term.

Valencia’s interest in Reis makes sense, as Carlos Corberan’s squad sorely lacks the presence of an imposing and technically adept centre-back. Reis fits the bill, and he may not take long to settle down at the Mestalla, having garnered significant experience in La Liga with Girona.

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However, with Manchester City reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian, Joan Martinez may become Valencia’s top target. The youngster’s age profile and a long-term contract give City leverage if they receive any bids from Los Che. The Premier League club’s stance makes sense, as recent reports have linked Ruben Dias with a move away from the Etihad, while John Stones has left as a free agent.