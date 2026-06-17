Barcelona make move to sign Vitor Reis from Manchester City

Barcelona will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Vitor Reis is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The 2025/26 La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Manchester City prospect.

The report by Fichajes has revealed that Deco is the driving force behind Barcelona’s move for the South American defender, with the Catalan giants believing he has “the physique, good ball distribution, and is the perfect age” to become an asset for the senior side. Meanwhile, Manchester City will demand around €60 million to part ways with Reis in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Vitor Reis fared at Manchester City?

Vitor Reis has had to bide his time since joining Manchester City from Palmeiras in a deal worth €37 million in January 2025. The Premier League giants beat stiff competition from several high-profile clubs to secure the youngster’s services, but he has barely featured for the senior side in the last 18 months.

Instead, the 20-year-old spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Girona, becoming a regular at the back for the Catalan club. Reis accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 38 outings for Girona, though he could not help them avoid relegation from La Liga. Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender’s consistent performances have boosted his stock, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Vitor Reis has been on Barcelona’s wishlist since his time with Palmeiras. The continued interest is understandable, as Andreas Christensen faces an uncertain future at Spotify Camp Nou after struggling with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in the last few seasons, making him a backup player for Barcelona.

Several centre-backs, including Castello Lukeba, have thus emerged on Barcelona’s wishlist, with Reis also a viable target. The Brazilian defender’s age profile makes him an attractive target for the Blaugrana, as he can become a long-term asset at the heart of the defence alongside Pau Cubarsi. Additionally, the Brazilian defender is already accustomed to the challenges of La Liga after playing for Girona.

Meanwhile, that age profile and a long-term contract give Manchester City more leverage during negotiations, thus justifying the hefty price tag of €60 million. It is unclear if Barcelona will be open to meeting City’s valuation, though Reis can live up to the billing if he fulfills his potential.