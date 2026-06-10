Manchester United front-runners to sign Castello Lukeba amid Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham links

Manchester United have leapfrogged Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign RB Leipzig defensive mainstay Castello Lukeba.

According to Fussballdaten, Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Castello Lukeba. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their backline ahead of next season, and the RB Leipzig mainstay is a top target for them.

While Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham are also keen on his signature and have been keeping tabs on him, Manchester United are in pole position to acquire his services. The German club will demand around €60–€65 million to sell the 23-year-old centre-back.

Lukeba, who developed at Lyon and joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, has become a cornerstone of their defence. Despite injury concerns last season, he made 29 appearances and racked up over 2,400 minutes with two goal contributions.

The 23-year-old is considered one of the best young defenders in the world, and his consistent performances have attracted a lot of interest. Clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Spurs have been closely monitoring him.

The Catalan giants are yet to replace Inigo Martinez, and with Ronald Araujo struggling for consistency, Lukeba could be an exceptional acquisition for them. Chelsea endured significant defensive injuries last season, and Lukeba could provide stability at centre-back, potentially forming a partnership with Levi Colwill.

Why Manchester United edges the race

With the future of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven up in the air, Tottenham are looking at him as a potential replacement for one of their mainstays. However, at this point, all three clubs are behind Manchester United in the race.

The Red Devils might have renewed Harry Maguire‘s contract, but they still seek more quality at the back with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt struggling to stay fit. Not only is Lukeba great in one-on-one situations, but he also has incredible pace, recovery speed, and great composure on the ball.

His ability to play out from the back makes him a perfect fit for Michael Carrick’s possession-based system, where defenders must execute quick transitions and distribute accurately under pressure.

Given his age, Lukeba could become an integral part of Manchester United’s project for both the short and long term. While Leipzig seek a significant fee, Manchester United are well-positioned to meet their valuation given the player’s quality and long-term potential.