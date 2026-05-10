Micky van de Ven talks with Tottenham stall as Liverpool prepare move

Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as contract renewal talks have stalled.

Tottenham have struggled throughout the ongoing campaign. While they have managed to jump out of the drop zone heading into the final few fixtures, their disappointing performances have sparked speculation about the futures of their key players.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, the North London club will find it difficult to keep hold of their defensive mainstay, Micky van de Ven. While they were looking to secure his long-term future with a new deal, contract renewal talks have stalled, amidst increasing interest from rivals Liverpool.

Van de Ven hasn’t looked back since joining Tottenham from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. He adjusted to the Premier League’s pace without much trouble and has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the world.

With Spurs fighting for survival and their project going nowhere, Van de Ven’s future has been up in the air. While his contract runs until 2029, the North London club were looking to hand him a new deal to ensure he continues at the club.

Van de Ven could leave Spurs this summer

However, renewal talks haven’t yielded positive results. The club were hoping to hold renewal talks before the end of the season, but there has been no progress, with the player putting talks on the back burner.

Relegation will make his departure inevitable, but even if they do survive, they will struggle to convince him to continue at the club.

While talking about Van de Ven’s future, O’Rourke said, “A bit similar to Fernandes and West Ham, if Spurs were to go down it will be almost inevitable that Van de Ven would move on. “There’s been a lot of speculation linking him with a move away from Tottenham. He’s obviously put contract talks on the back burner as well. “Spurs earlier in season were looking to tie him down to a new deal, but it seems that Van de Ven is waiting and mulling over his options right now as well. “We know he’s a top-class performer, but he’s had his injury problems and it’s probably not been one of his most consistent consistent season this year. “He’s a player in huge demand and if Spurs go down I definitely expect him to leave. “Even if they do stay up, though, the player himself might be feeling it’s the right time to move on for a new challenge. “He sees himself as somebody who should be playing regular Champions League football.”

Liverpool are keen on Van de Ven’s signature

The Dutch international is not happy at Spurs and could push for an exit in the summer. He seeks regular Champions League football, something he could get with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are massive admirers of the youngster and are preparing to make a move this summer. They seek more quality at the back, and Van de Ven could be the perfect long-term replacement for their skipper, Virgil van Dijk. A decent financial offer could force Spurs to consider selling the 25-year-old.