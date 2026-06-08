Manchester United could entertain offers for Harry Maguire this summer

Manchester United could ponder a shock sale of Harry Maguire in the summer despite the defender signing a new contract only a few months ago.

Manchester United could ponder a shock sale of Harry Maguire this summer, as per Football Insider, even though the defender signed a new one-year contract only a few months ago. The report states that there is a possibility of the club cashing in, with the 33-year-old offered to a few teams as things stand.

Several positions need revamping at Old Trafford, particularly in midfield and at full-back, as Manchester United prepare for the summer transfer window. Per Football Insider, Maguire is the defender in question. Signed from Leicester City for a reported £80 million, the veteran centre-back has been a regular starter despite criticism. The England international was the backbone of United’s Premier League campaign.

Why are Manchester United considering a Harry Maguire sale?

Maguire signed a new deal a few months ago, which may have seen him take a pay cut from his previous agreement that was set to expire this summer. The new contract is for just another year, until the summer of 2027, with the idea of having the defender around for another season to help blood young talents like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

The same intent guided last season: Matthis de Ligt started brightly before an injury in late November sidelined him, allowing Maguire to step in and excel. The Englishman played 23 league games as Manchester United finished third in the Premier League, demonstrating his value in a resurgent season.

Given his key role in the squad, selling Maguire would be a significant surprise. However, sanctioning a sale now could net a transfer fee rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2027. Per Football Insider, the centre-back has been offered to a few clubs, though the identities of those suitors remain under wraps.

Is selling Harry Maguire the right decision?

Given how Maguire is still a key performer for Manchester United, Michael Carrick might feel the team would need his experience in a season when they return to the Champions League. There are reported links to Cristian Romero, who could effectively replace the resurgent star in the team, but Manchester United already have good enough options, such as de Ligt and Yoro, for the role.

Hence, keeping Maguire would be the right call for Manchester United, unless they have plans to bring in a new name with enough experience. For now, the club’s willingness to entertain offers reflects the financial calculus of the summer market; whether that gamble pays off will depend on identifying a proven replacement.