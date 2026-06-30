Leeds United eyeing summer move for Lloyd Kelly

Leeds United will look to sign 27-year-old English centre-back Lloyd Kelly from Serie A club Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Lloyd Kelly is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to reinforce their defenisve unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Juventus defender.

However, Leeds United will face stiff competition from several clubs for his signature, as Marco Conterio has suggested that Spanish and other English clubs are also vying for his services. He has also added that Juventus will have “no obligation or urgency to make a capital gain” before the month’s end and will carefully assess offers before deciding on the Englishman’s future.

Lloyd Kelly and his mixed bag career so far

Lloyd Kelly has endured a topsy-turvy career despite showing flashes of brilliance at several clubs over the course of his career. The 27-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Bournemouth, and he also served the Cherries as the club captain. However, a short spell with Newcastle United was anything but memorable before Juventus offered a fresh start last year.

The English defender initially joined Juventus on loan before completing a permanent move last summer. Kelly has made over 50 appearances for the Serie A club thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, his progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Kelly remain at Juventus or play in England?

Leeds United’s interest in Lloyd Kelly makes sense. The Whites are scouring the market for a centre-back in the coming weeks, as Pascal Struijk is closing in on joining Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £20 million. The Dutch defender’s departure will create a significant void in the backline, and they need a top-notch replacement.

Several candidates, including Lee Han-beom, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Kelly also a viable target. The Englishman’s vast experience of football in the country makes him an appealing option to replace Struijk, as he can potentially hit the ground running at Elland Road.

As iterated earlier, Leeds United will face stiff competition for Kelly’s signature. While Marco Conterio has not revealed the identities of his prospective suitors, recent reports have linked the English defender with Aston Villa and Newcastle United.