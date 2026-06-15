Aston Villa, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Lloyd Kelly

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on signing 27-year-old English centre-back Lloyd Kelly from Juventus this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in Lloyd Kelly. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensve units by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Juventus defender.

However, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are not alone in the battle for Kelly’s signature, as the report by Tutto Juve has revealed that he is also a target for Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Juventus may entertain the possibility of selling the Englishman if they receive bids worth around €35 million in the coming weeks.

Lloyd Kelly and his career so far

Lloyd Kelly has endured a mixed professional career despite showing flashes of brilliance at several clubs. He rose in prominence during his spell with Bournemouth, and he also served the Cherries as the club captain. However, a short spell with Newcastle United was dreadful before Juventus offered a fresh start last year.

The English defender initially joined Juventus on loan before completing a permanent move last summer. Kelly has made over 50 appearances for the Serie A club thus far while chipping in with two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Kelly remain at Juventus or play in England?

Aston Villa’s interest in Lloyd Kelly is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Tyrone Mings faces an uncertain future at the club amid reports that he may be on the chopping block this summer. Additionally, Victor Lindelof is on the wrong side of 30 and nearing the end of his playing days. So, Aston Villa must bring in a long-term partner for Ezri Konsa.

As for Newcastle United, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are approaching the final phase of their careers, while Sven Botman has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last few seasons. So, the Magpies need a reliable centre-back, and Kelly is an option worth considering. The Englishman may even feel he has unfinished business at St. James’ Park after struggling for game time in his first spell.

Meanwhile, the English defender’s consistent performances for Juventus make him worth an outlay of €35 million, and he can hit the ground running at any Premier League club. However, the opportunity to join Aston Villa may be most appealing, as they can offer UEFA Champions League football.