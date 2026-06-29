West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign CJ Egan-Riley

West Ham United will look to sign 23-year-old English centre-back CJ Egan-Riley from Ligue 1 club Marseille this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Media Foot, CJ Egan-Riley is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 23-year-old Marseille defender.

However, the East London outfit will not be alone in the battle for the Englishman’s signature, as per Media Foot, Brighton & Hove Albion are also pursuing him. The report has also added that Egan-Riley is increasingly likely to return to England ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Who is CJ Egan-Riley?

CJ Egan-Riley has endured a frustrating spell since joining Marseille in a Bosman move last summer after his contract with Burnley expired. The 23-year-old moved to France after a solid 2024/25 campaign with the Clarets in the EFL Championship, but he only received limited playing time at the Ligue 1 club.

Egan-Riley has managed fewer than 1,000 minutes of game time across 16 outings for Marseille, though he has scored one goal in those appearances. With the English defender only managing sporadic appearances for the Ligue 1 club, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Premier League return on the horizon?

CJ Egan-Riley has been on West Ham United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest is understandable, as the Hammers are scouring the market for a centre-back amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Additionally, Axel Disasi has returned to Chelsea after the end of his loan spell.

As for Brighton, the Seagulls have sold Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham Hotspur, while Adam Webster has left as a free agent. So, while Pascal Struijk is closing in on joining Brighton, they need another centre-back to replace Webster. Egan-Riley is thus an option worth considering, though Luka Vuskovic reportedly remains their top target.

Meanwhile, the situation should appeal to Marseille, as they can make complete profit on a player who cost nothing last summer. That will allow the Ligue 1 giants to reinvest the money to secure some much-needed signings that will enable them to return to the top four after a frustrating 2025/26 season.