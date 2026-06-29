West Ham United eyeing Armando Gonzalez move, price revealed

West Ham United will look to sign 23-year-old Mexican international Armando Gonzalez from Deportivo Guadalajara this summer.

According to a report by Chivas Vision, an arm of Bolavip, Armando Gonzalez is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Deportivo Guadalajara centre-forward.

Per Chivas Vision, West Ham will hold out for $15 million to part ways with the Celaya native in the coming weeks. That poses an issue for West Ham, as the same report has revealed the East London club will reduce costs and complete signings at the “lowest possible price” in the coming weeks.

Who is Armando Gonzalez?

Armando Gonzalez has established himself as one of the best young prospects in his homeland since breaking into the first-team squad at Deportivo Guadalajara, also known as Chivas de Guadalajara. Born in Celaya, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Mexico, starting his youth career at Real Aguascalientes before graduating from Chivas’s youth division.

The Mexican international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring 24 goals and providing two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Gonzalez’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in Mexico’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he has managed 14 minutes of game time thus far. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, including West Ham United.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Armando Gonzalez is understandable. The Hammers are scouring the market for a striker, as Niclas Fullkrug will likely complete a permanent departure in the coming weeks. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that Valentin Castellanos wants to leave the East London club after relegation from the Premier League.

With Castellanos having no shortage of suitors pursuing his signature, West Ham must seek a replacement from the market, with Gonzalez a viable target. The Mexican striker can initially share game time with Callum Wilson before being ready to serve as the undisputed first-choice striker.

While the prospect of moving to the EFL Championship is not appealing, he can get accustomed to the challenges of English football better in the second division and take charge of guiding West Ham back to the Premier League. However, it is unclear if the Irons are ready to pay $15 million to secure his services.