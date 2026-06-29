Tottenham have no intention of selling Archie Gray

Everton, Leeds and Newcastle suffer a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfield sensation Archie Gray.

Tottenham have confirmed they will not entertain offers for Archie Gray. The North London club are determined to retain the 20-year-old midfielder despite growing interest from Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Spurs are resolved to keep Gray as a cornerstone of their long-term rebuild.

The English youth international has emerged as one of the most promising young players in the Premier League. Since arriving at Tottenham, the versatile midfielder has impressed coaches and officials alike through his ability to operate in multiple positions, his maturity, and his tactical understanding.

Premier League trio are unlikely to get their hands on Gray

Everton admire his energy and technical qualities, and he could be a massive upgrade on quite a few of their current options. Newcastle have been monitoring emerging domestic talents, and with Sandro Tonali’s future uncertain, he could be a great bet for the long run. Meanwhile, Leeds United, his former club, maintain a close eye on his progress and would love to bring him back to Elland Road.

Yet Tottenham’s hierarchy regards Grey as integral to their future project rather than a player available for negotiation. The club invested heavily in securing his signature and remain convinced his development is only beginning.

Those within the club believe he possesses the qualities required to become a regular starter in the coming seasons. Rather than considering a sale, Tottenham are focused on accelerating his development and handing him a more prominent role in the team after he racked up just over 2,200 minutes last season.

Gray has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, whether in midfield or in defence. Spurs are looking to revamp their midfield. They could bring in as many as three new central midfielders, with Sandro Tonali likely to be the biggest name. However, those arrivals won’t have any impact on Gray’s future at the club.

For interested clubs, Tottenham’s position presents a significant obstacle. While admirers may continue to monitor the situation, there appears to be little encouragement that negotiations could take place in the near future.

The North London side remain committed to building a squad capable of challenging at the highest level, and retaining their most talented young players forms a crucial part of that strategy. Gray fits perfectly into that vision, and club officials are convinced he will become an important figure for years to come.