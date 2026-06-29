Chelsea, Manchester United lead race to sign Felix Nmecha

Chelsea and Manchester United are the front-runners to sign 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to an update by TEAMtalk, Felix Nmecha is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. However, the Magpies have fallen behind Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s signature. Additionally, the report has suggested that a move to St. James’ Park is not on the cards for the 25-year-old.

Felix Nmecha and his recent high

Felix Nmecha has been one of the most reliable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The German international has made over 100 appearances for the Black and Yellows thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the early stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao and assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Nmecha’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

A man in demand

Newcastle United were interested in Nmecha this summer but are cooling their interest in the midfielder. The Magpies are concerned about the long-term futures of several players and may face departures, but Nmecha no longer appears to be their priority target.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford and will miss the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Manchester United recently scouting Nmecha as a potential target.

As for Chelsea, while Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit, Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future amid his reported links with Real Madrid. Additionally, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. So, Nmecha is an option worth considering for Chelsea, with his technical ability and reading of the game making him the ideal fit for the West London club’s requirements.

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that while widespread updates have suggested that Borussia Dortmund will demand €100 million sell the German midfielder, the final transfer fee will be lower than that sum. The Bundesliga giants are ready to negotiate a deal if his suitors begin serious talks.