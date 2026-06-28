Manchester United not giving up on Mateus Fernandes despite Tottenham links

Manchester United are intensifying negotiations for 21-year-old West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

According to an update by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Mateus Fernandes remains the subject of interest from Manchester United, and they remain in contention to sign the West Ham United playmaker.

The Red Devils are refusing to abandon their pursuit despite Tottenham Hotspur’s interest. Manchester United remain determined to sign the Portuguese midfielder as they look to strengthen their options ahead of the new campaign.

With UEFA Champions League qualification secured, Manchester United need more quality in the team to match up against top clubs next season. Signing Fernandes will be a priority for them. Reports of Tottenham’s progress had raised questions over United’s chances, but Plettenberg’s update confirms the club is not standing aside.

The resurgent Premier League giants continue to work on a deal and remain confident in its ability to compete for the 21-year-old’s signature. One factor working in United’s favour is that personal terms are not a barrier to agreement. Instead, the eventual destination depends on which club can strike an agreement with Fernandes’s current employers, making the transfer battle far from over.

Manchester United’s determination also reflects their need to reinforce the middle of the park. With the club assessing several midfield options during the transfer window, Fernandes is regarded as a player capable of adding energy, creativity and tactical flexibility. His ability to operate in multiple midfield roles makes him an attractive option for a side looking to build a younger, more dynamic squad.

Negotiations between Manchester United and Tottenham with West Ham remain ongoing, with the Portuguese midfielder’s eventual destination dependent on which Premier League side can agree terms with his employers. The 21-year-old will feel deserves to compete at a high level, and he will want to stay in the Premier League following the relegation of West Ham United.

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Manchester United and Tottenham offer him the ideal platform, and the player will be tempted to join either club. However, the deal could ultimately depend on which party secures an agreement with West Ham. They will be seeking a premium for their prize prospect, and the two clubs will have to break the bank to get the deal done.