FC Koln unaware of Liverpool, Newcastle United interest in Said El Mala

Bundesliga club FC Koln know nothing about interest from Premier League clubs in 19-year-old German winger Said El Mala.

According to a report by German outlet Express, Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in Said El Mala. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old FC Koln winger.

Per Express, there is “nothing concrete at the moment” and with Koln not receiving any offers for El Mala, a summer departure from FC Koln remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the report has also revealed that the teenage prospect’s family backed out of a possible move to Brentford.

Said El Mala and his meteoric rise

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to become a household name in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old burst into the spotlight this past season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 34 league games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United and Liverpool are reportedly among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Said El Mala has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona in a big-money deal. The English winger’s departure has created a gaping hole in the Tyneside club’s offensive unit, forcing them to enter the market for a wide attacker. El Mala, with his age profile and an eye for a goal, will be a top-notch addition to the Newcastle United attack.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are combing the market for a productive winger, as they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void after selling the Colombian international to Bayern Munich last summer. Mohamed Salah’s impending departure will exacerbate the situation, and El Mala is an option worth considering. However, recent reports have suggested he is an alternative to top target Yan Diomande.

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Meanwhile, with FC Koln having received no offers for El Mala, any move remains dependent on a formal bid from Liverpool or Newcastle United later in the window.