Everton submit offer to Liam Delap to deal summer transfer

Everton will look to sign 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liam Delap is the subject of transfer interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of 2026/27 season, and they have identified the 23-year-old Chelsea centre-forward as one of their primary options for the position.

Recent reports have claimed that David Moyes & Co are the front-runners to sign the Englishman in the ongoing transfer window, which Football Insider corroborates. Additionally, the update has revealed that Delap has received a contract offer from Everton, though the details of the proposal remain unclear.

Liam Delap and a move that has not worked out

Liam Delap has hit a brick wall since his arrival at Stamford Bridge last summer. The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town for what appeared to be a cost-effective rate of only £30 million following his exploits with the Tractor Boys. However, persistent fitness issues stunted his debut campaign before poor form added to the woes.

When fit, Delap has been outranked by Joao Pedro in the Chelsea starting XI. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 outings for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. The figure signals limited playing time at Stamford Bridge. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with Everton vying for his signature this year.

Another Premier League move on the cards?

Everton previously targeted Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before his Chelsea move. A deal failed to materialise back then, yet renewed interest makes sense given Everton’s final third inconsistency in the 2025/26 season. While Beto impressed towards the end of the campaign, Thierno Barry’s stock has plummeted, reducing him to a rotation role at the Merseyside club.

Additionally, recent reports have linked the Frenchman with RB Leipzig, with a summer exit possible. Multiple strikers have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Delap also a viable target. The latest report confirms the 23-year-old Englishman ranks among the Toffees’ striker priorities for the off-season.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

With game time scarce and Emmanuel Emegha arriving from RC Strasbourg, Delap’s path at Chelsea is blocked. An Everton move would offer a route back to regular football and rediscovering the form that made the English striker a sought-after during his time at Ipswich Town.