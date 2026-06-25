Liverpool considering £40 million move for Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool are considering a £40 million move for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh as a fallback option for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

Liverpool are prioritising a new winger following Mohamed Salah’s departure, with Diomande emerging as the first-choice under new boss Andoni Iraola, who values attacking prowess, dribbling, and pressing intensity. However, Caught Offside reports that Yankuba Minteh is being considered as a strong alternative if the RB Leipzig winger cannot be secured.

A new winger is high on the agenda of Liverpool chiefs as they are set to ramp up their work in the transfer market. The loss of Mohamed Salah and the need for a strong left-sided defender make Yan Diomande a key target, as Liverpool are expected to return with an improved bid, following RB Leipzig’s rejection of their first offer, thought to be in the region of €100 million.

Yankuyba Minteh the Yan Diomande alternative?

RB Leipzig’s asking price for Diomande could stretch to €130 million, rendering him potentially unattainable for the Reds, with Liverpool reportedly unwilling to drag out negotiations. According to reports, Liverpool and Diomande have reached an agreement on personal terms, but those claims remain unverified. Should the Merseysiders walk away from the Diomande pursuit, Minteh is understood to be first on their wishlist.

Liverpool have allocated a £40 million budget for Minteh, a figure significantly lower than Brighton’s valuation. When Minteh was linked with Liverpool around January, Brighton reportedly demanded £60–70 million, creating a substantial gap between club valuations.

Is Minteh a good enough alternative?

Minteh has proven his worth with Brighton and showed capability playing on both wings last season, recording three goals and four assists. At 21 years old, he represents a value-for-money signing compared to Diomande and brings established Premier League experience to Araola’s project. Given the costs involved and the impasse over Diomande, Minteh presents a more cost-effective alternative should Leipzig’s price prove prohibitive.

Bradley Barcola is another player linked with Liverpool as well as Arsenal, as per reports, and given his calibre, he could also be a strong alternative for Diomande. However, Liverpool could look at the fact that the Brighton star has enough Premier League experience for their liking, and taking the costs involved into the equation, he could make much more sense if they cannot land the Leipzig star.