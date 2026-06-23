Tottenham rival Arsenal in Manu Kone race, establish contact

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Sport Witness, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma star.

Per Corriere della Sera, Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind Tottenham’s move for the Frenchman, with the North London club also submitting an enquiry for a summer deal. However, Spurs must be wary of the intense competition for the player’s signature, as he is also a target for Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, with Los Rojiblancos submitting a bid worth €45 million to secure his services.

How has Manu Kone fared at AS Roma so far?

Manu Kone has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. The Colombes native spent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at Toulouse FC. However, the 25-year-old rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga.

As for his spell with AS Roma, Kone did not hit the ground running, but Gian Piero Gasperini has brought the best out of him. The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manu Kone has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes logical sense, even though the North London club signed two midfielders last summer. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is on the cards for the Danish international. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season, and Mikel Arteta needs an alternative.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Yves Bissouma is leaving the North London club as a free agent. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that Lucas Bergvall wants to leave Spurs in the coming weeks. So, Tottenham must pursue a top-notch midfielder, with Kone emerging as a viable target due to his versatility, adept reading of the game, and physical profile.

However, Tottenham must accelerate the move to beat Arsenal to the Frenchman’s signature, as the Gunners reportedly have an agreement on personal terms with him. However, the Corriere della Sera report has suggested that the AS Roma midfielder is open to joining Tottenham, which gives the North London outfit some leverage ahead of negotiations with the Serie A club.