Liverpool unhappy with Inter Milan offer for Curtis Jones

Liverpool were left unhappy by Inter Milan’s second bid for Curtis Jones, as the Merseysiders are set to demand at least £35 million.

According to Paul Joyce, Liverpool are deeply unhappy about Inter Milan’s improved offer for Curtis Jones. The Merseysiders have reportedly rejected a £21.7 million proposal from the Nerazzurri, as Liverpool are set to demand at least £35 million for the midfielder.

Inter Milan had set sights on Curtis Jones back in the January window, when they felt the player was open to leaving. The fact that the Italian champions have maintained an interest and even had their first bid rejected by Liverpool suggests they may have the player’s consent to make the move. Jones might be open to joining Inter Milan this summer, as he could be ready to leave Liverpool in pursuit of a more stable career.

Liverpool unhappy with Curtis Jones approach

As things stand, Jones is in the final year of his deal, and with no talks over a new contract, it could be best for all parties to sell the midfielder. Inter Milan are the only realistic option at this point, as their second bid of £21.7 million was rejected by Liverpool, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X.

Jones made 49 appearances across all competitions under former boss Arne Slot but did not establish a consistent starting position. The Premier League giants were left unhappy by their latest approach.

Joyce said, “Liverpool have grown increasingly irritated by Inter’s long-running pursuit of Curtis Jones and have shut down talks unless they significantly improve their offer, currently showing no indication of going above £21.7m.”

Inter Milan were expected to return with a fresh offer after their first bid was rejected by Liverpool, and they did make a slight improvement on the second. However, there’s an obvious valuation gap, as the Reds reportedly want £35 million and are sticking to that figure.

Inter Milan are optimistic about securing a deal, but at the moment, they must significantly improve their financial offer to sign the 25-year-old utility man. It remains to be seen whether they come back now or later in the window with a fresh approach, as the ultimate hope would be to meet Liverpool somewhere in between.

Jones has made over 220 appearances for Liverpool since breaking through under former boss Jurgen Klopp and has been utilised in different roles under the two managers, but the current valuation gap and contract stalemate mean a summer exit increasingly hinges on Inter’s willingness to match Liverpool’s asking price.