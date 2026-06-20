Inter Milan retain optimism in Curtis Jones chase

Serie A champions Inter Milan are hopeful of signing 25-year-old English international Curtis Jones from Liverpool this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Curtis Jones remains the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they are working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

The report by Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested confidence from the Nerazzurri to seal a summer deal for Jones. However, the update has revealed Liverpool’s stance, as they Reds “remain resistant” and will demand €30 million to part ways with the Englishman in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Inter’s valuation remains stuck at €20 million, the amount of their failed bid.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has been a reliable performer for Liverpool since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield several years ago. The academy graduate has become an asset through his versatility and consistency, having reprised defensive, midfield, and attacking roles depending on tactical needs. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, the 25-year-old has consistently delivered when called upon.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while chipping in with 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This contract situation and the player’s limited playing time has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A adventure beckoning?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after struggling for regular game time in the last few seasons. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged 30 or older may leave the Italian club this summer.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones also a viable target. The Liverpool midfielder’s ability on the ball and out of possession will provide much-needed progression from the middle of the park and solidity during defensive phases.

Meanwhile, the versatile midfielder is keen on joining Inter Milan, with recent reports suggesting he is ready to snub Aston Villa to move to San Siro. However, with the gap between Inter’s bid and Liverpool’s valuation yet to come down, the Italian club’s optimism may be misplaced amid Liverpool’s assertion to recoup €30 million by selling the English international.