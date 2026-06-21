Curtis Jones ready to leave Liverpool, Inter Milan continue talks for summer deal

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is ready to call time on his stint with the Merseyside club this summer amid his links with Inter Milan.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they are working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old Liverpool utility man.

The report by Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed the Englishman’s stance on his future, as he “considers his time at Liverpool over” after being in and out of the starting lineup in the last few seasons. The update has also suggested that a “chess match is now underway with Liverpool over their asking price” after Inter Milan offered €20 million to sign Jones, with the Merseyside club valuing him at €30 million.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has endured a frustrating spell since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield several years ago. The homegrown midfielder has been an asset due to his versatility and consistency, having reprised roles across the pitch depending on tactical requirements. Although he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, the 25-year-old has made his mark when called upon.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. This contract situation and the player’s frustrations due to limited playing time have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can Inter Milan sign Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar since the January transfer window. The continued interest is understandable, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after being in a similar position as Jones at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged over 30 may leave the Italian club this summer.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones a top target for the Nerazzurri. The Liverpool midfielder’s ability in and out of possession will provide much-needed progression from the middle of the park and solidity during defensive phases.

Meanwhile, the versatile midfielder is keen on joining Inter Milan, with recent reports suggesting he is ready to snub Aston Villa to move to San Siro. With the Englishman discontent at his boyhood club, a summer exit may be on the cards. However, with the gap between Inter’s bid and Liverpool’s valuation yet to come down, the Italian giants are some way away from securing a summer deal for the €30 million-rated utility man.