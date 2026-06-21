West Ham United focusing on sales before pursuing Josh Mulligan, face Southampton battle

West Ham United will move for Josh Mulligan after making sales, with Southampton’s entry into the race now complicating the Hammers’ pursuit of the Hibernian midfielder.

Josh Mulligan is a name high on the list of a few key Championship sides, including West Ham United. As per an update by Ben Jacobs, the Hammers are ready to advance their interest after making key sales, while Southampton’s entry into the race for the Hibernian midfielder could change the trajectory of the saga.

The 23-year-old Scottish midfielder recorded three goals and five assists in 31 official appearances for Hibernian in the 2025/26 season. With three years remaining on his contract, the Scottish Premiership side holds a significant advantage in negotiations.

West Ham United are at the centre of this saga, but competition from Southampton and Leeds United, who were also reportedly interested in January, now complicates the landscape for the East London outfit.

Why Southampton are now in contention

Leeds United were reportedly interested in Mulligan around January, but their summer strategy has shifted the market. The Whites are in pole position to sign Shea Charles from Southampton, which has now put the Saints in the market for a midfielder.

Southampton have enquired about Mulligan as things stand, applying pressure on West Ham, who are pushing for the Hibernian star. The Hammers are prioritising sales before they make a formal move, which could point towards a high-profile outgoing.

Mateus Fernandes could be the player, as interest mounts in the Portuguese midfielder, with Tottenham intensifying their efforts to sign him, as per reports. The midfielder reportedly prefers a switch to Manchester United, who are considered the favourites to land him this summer. West Ham view him as a key exit, and must prioritise his sale before pursuing the Hibernian midfielder, given the club’s constrained budget.

Wolves enter the race

Wolves are also reportedly interested in Mulligan, and together with West Ham and Southampton, these are teams vying for promotion to the Premier League next season. Either of those choices would represent a significant step up from Hibernian for the Scottish midfielder.

The Hammers’ ability to land him hinges on completing the sale of Mateus Fernandes, with Manchester United leading the race for the Portuguese midfielder.