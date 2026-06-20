West Ham United want Josh Mulligan

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan as a potential successor to Manchester United-linked Mateus Fernandes.

According to Team Talk, West Ham are exploring a deal for Josh Mulligan from Hibernian. The Scottish star has been in impressive form, attracting interest from several Championship sides in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers view him as a potential successor for Manchester United-linked Mateus Fernandes. The midfielder has recorded three goals and five assists in 31 official appearances for Hibernian. His displays in the Scottish Premiership had attracted interest from Leeds United in January, per reports, but he could not make a move.

Now, ahead of the summer, West Ham United are the ones showing a big interest in the 23-year-old midfielder. Mulligan would provide cover if Fernandes departs amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Manchester United’s pursuit and the replacement chain

Manchester United have been stepping up their pursuit of Fernandes over recent weeks, but several challenges lie ahead. The Hammers’ reported £80 million asking price is a significant barrier, and West Ham hold a strong hand now that Tottenham are confident of signing the Portuguese midfielder, per reports.

However, Fernandes reportedly prefers a switch to Manchester United over Spurs, and the faster West Ham secures a successor, the sooner Fernandes can complete his move. West Ham view Mulligan as a key midfield addition if Fernandes departs, given the Scottish midfielder’s similar profile to the Portuguese player. However, competition and Hibernian’s asking price present obstacles, with Mulligan holding three years remaining on his current contract.

Other suitors circling

With West Ham’s interest confirmed, January suitor Leeds United could play a pivotal role in the Mulligan race. Daniel Farke’s side are closing in on Southampton’s Charles Shea ahead of the summer, and the Saints reportedly view Mulligan as a replacement for Charles.

Wolves are also poised to lose Joao Gomes to Atlético Madrid, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X in May. The relegated side could seek Mulligan as the Brazilian’s successor, intensifying competition in the race for the Hibernian star. All three Championship clubs are vying for promotion to the Premier League next season. Mulligan still has three years to run on his current agreement with Hibernian, a significant asset in negotiations.