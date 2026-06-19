Mateus Fernandes wants to join Manchester United instead of Tottenham

Manchester United are handed a big boost in the pursuit of 21-year-old target Mateus Fernandes, who wants to move to Old Trafford.

Mateus Fernandes has prioritised a move to Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur, as Indykaila News reports, strengthening the Red Devils’ position in the race for the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes had a really good season despite West Ham’s ultimate relegation from the Premier League, which has made him one of the coveted names in the market. After beginning to attract massive interest from many clubs, the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their pursuits, while Manchester United are deemed as the firm favourites for the midfielder.

Tottenham entered the pursuit as per David Ornstein’s report, with manager Roberto De Zerbi pushing for the midfielder. However, Fernandes’ stated preference for Old Trafford advances Manchester United’s pursuit despite the complication of another major suitor.

Mateus Fernandes wants Manchester United switch?

Fernandes enjoyed a strong season despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, making him one of the market’s most coveted midfield talents. Early interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid has reportedly cooled, while Manchester United are deemed the firm favourites.

Manchester United have been stepping up their pursuit in the background, confident of reaching parity on fee with West Ham. Fernandes’ preference for the club simplifies negotiations over the midfielder’s price. Fernandes prefers a switch to Old Trafford over Spurs, which will help the Red Devils deal with West Ham and their asking price. There’s no clarity on how much they are willing to pay for the attacker.

United’s summer ambitions extend beyond midfield

Manchester United were recently linked with Crysencio Summerville, another West Ham prospect, though Fernandes remains their primary midfield target. Michael Carrick is intent on reshaping the midfield before turning to other areas. Following the agreement for Ederson from Atalanta, United view Fernandes as their next signing, with other midfield names such as Sandro Tonali also on their radar.

A wide attacker and new striker—should Joshua Zirkzee depart—are also on their agenda. Defensive reinforcement is planned, including pursuit of left-back Lewis Hall and a new centre-back, alongside a backup goalkeeper for Senne Lammens.