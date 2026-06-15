Arsenal, Real Madrid cool interest in Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Mateus Fernandes is expected to join Manchester United after Arsenal and Real Madrid cooled their interest in the West Ham United midfielder, according to a report from The Times. Los Blancos have indicated that they won’t make a formal offer, while the Gunners are prioritising another option to bolster their midfield.

The Portuguese international, who joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer, contributed ten goals across 42 matches last season. The 21-year-old displayed progressive passing, tactical versatility, and relentless work rate, qualities that attracted Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

While the youngster prefers playing as a central midfielder, he was deployed in various roles across the park and managed to stand out. His exceptional performances have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Why the Red Devils are favourites

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a technically gifted midfielder who can strengthen his midfield rotation alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Spanish manager was keen on securing Fernandes’s signature, but the Gunners have shifted their focus to Ayyoub Bouaddi, who impressed against Brazil in Morocco’s opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The North London outfit are already in talks to strike a deal for his services.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been keen on signing Fernandes amidst uncertainty around Eduardo Camavinga’s future. The Spanish giants have wanted someone who could help control the tempo of games, and Fernandes was an interesting option with his versatility. However, they have abandoned their pursuit, perhaps due to the fact that Bernardo Silva is closing in on completing a permanent move.

With both clubs stepping back, Manchester United are set to win the race for his signature. The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield following Casemiro’s exit as a free agent and the likely departure of Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils consider the versatile West Ham star an ideal fit for Michael Carrick’s system and their long-term project. However, they will need to negotiate West Ham’s asking price to complete the deal.