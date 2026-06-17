Manchester City agree deal to sign Hermann Malonga

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal for PSG’s teenage defender Hermann Malonga, who will join their elite development squad

Manchester City have signed Hermann Malonga from PSG on a free transfer, securing the teenage defender for their elite development squad. As per Fabrizio Romano, the club have agreed to sign the highly rated centre-back to a long-term deal, adding to their strategic focus on academy development. Malonga declined PSG’s offer to extend his contract and has opted to continue his development at City.

Hermann Malonga may not be someone fans of Manchester City would have heard as part of the club’s transfer strategy, but he could be on his way to the club. The young PSG defender has been developing well within the club’s ranks and has been a regular in the youth sides, but he has opted to move his development to the English side.

Manchester City focused on youth signings

Manchester City are now set to sign Malonga on a free transfer after he declined to extend his PSG contract. As per Le Parisien, Malonga is expected to sign a five-year deal with the English giants, although he is not expected to see first-team action imminently.

The club have strategically sourced academy talent over the years, with some graduates reaching the first team and others sold at profit. This acquisition underscores City’s philosophy of developing elite youth while maintaining a clear pathway to senior football.

What are Manchester City’s plans for the first team?

Manchester City are also targeting younger talent to lower the first team’s average age—a strategy evident in their pursuit of Elliot Anderson, which will reduce their midfield age profile, while Italian prospect Marco Palestra remains on their radar.

They are also reportedly keen on Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the midfielder attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. Simultaneously, City are eager to retain their academy products, as evidenced by efforts to secure a new contract with Liverpool-linked Xavier Parker.

The Malonga signing demonstrates City’s commitment to building a balanced squad—one that develops young talent internally while strategically acquiring proven prospects. How the teenager settles into the elite development squad and his pathway to first-team contention will be key storylines to monitor.