Chelsea rival Manchester City in Marco Palestra race, establish contact

Chelsea will look to sign 21-year-old Italian international Marco Palestra from Serie A club Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Marco Palestra has several suitors vying for his signature ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Atalanta prospect is also a target for Manchester City, with the Citizens reportedly ramping up their efforts to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

The report by Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Chelsea and Manchester City have established contact over a possible summer move. However, the youngster’s heart is set on joining Inter Milan, and he is waiting for Atalanta to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

Who is Marco Palestra?

Marco Palestra has enjoyed his Serie A breakthrough since joining Cagliari on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta last summer. Born in Buccinasco, the youngster spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the youth division at Atalanta. However, he has yet to establish a foothold at his parent club.

The 21-year-old was solid in his loan spell with Cagliari, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 Serie A appearances, chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester City’s interest in Marco Palestra makes logical sense. While Matheus Nunes has excelled as a right-back, Rico Lewis has yet to break out as a reliable performer, which forced Pep Guardiola to utilise the Portuguese international in a makeshift role. So, Manchester City will dip into the market for a right-back this summer, as they need a top-class alternative to Nunes.

As for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso already has two right-backs in his squad, and the West London club’s interest in Palestra is surprising.