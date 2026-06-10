Manchester City make fresh approach for Marco Palestra move

Manchester City are interested in signing 21-year-old Italian international Marco Palestra from Atalanta this summer.

Marco Palestra is highly rated in Italy, and he has a bright future ahead of him. The young full-back has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and Manchester City have made a fresh approach for him, according to an update by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

We have previously covered reports stating that Inter Milan are also interested in signing Palestra. The Nerazzurri need a quality right-back this summer after reportedly agreeing to sell Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, and Palestra would be a superb acquisition.

The Atalanta prospect is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could establish himself as a key player for Manchester City. Palestra was on loan at Cagliari last season, and he recorded five goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have looked quite mediocre in that area of the pitch since the departure of Kyle Walker. The Citizens have not been able to bring in a reliable right-back in recent seasons. The 21-year-old certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class player, and he could help Manchester City improve.

Matheus Nunes has done a decent job in that role, but the Portuguese international is better suited in the middle of the park. Adding a specialist right-back like Palestra would not only help Manchester City improve defensively, but also help them going forward. He is excellent at driving the team forward on the right flank and will help create opportunities for his teammates. The youngster will also add width to the team.

Palestra could fancy a big move

The opportunity to play for Manchester City will be exciting for the young Italian. It will be a step up in his career, and regular football in England could accelerate his development. Manchester City have done well to nurture young players in recent years, and they could help the Italian fulfil his potential.

Alfredo Pedulla has confirmed on his X account that Manchester City have yet to follow up on their enquiry with an offer for the player. They have the resources to get the deal done, and they are one of the wildest clubs in the world. It is fair to assume they will be able to complete the move if they are seriously interested in the young defender.