Inter Milan working to beat Manchester City to Marco Palestra

Inter Milan will look to sign 21-year-old Italian international Marco Palestra from fellow Serie A club Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also interested in Marco Palestra. However, the 21-year-old has no interest in moving to St. James’ Park, and the battle for his signature remains between City and Inter Milan. The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Atalanta prospect.

Who is Marco Palestra?

Marco Palestra has enjoyed his Serie A breakthrough since joining Cagliari on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta last summer. Born in Buccinasco, the youngster spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the youth division at Atalanta. However, he has yet to become a regular for La Dea.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a solid loan spell with Cagliari, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 Serie A appearances, chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Inter Milan and Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United wanted to sign Marco Palestra this summer, and the interest made sense, as they are in a spot of bother over Valentino Livramento’s long-term future. The English international is reportedly a target for several high-profile Premier League clubs, including Manchester City. So, the Magpies must keep their options open, with Palestra a viable target.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s interest in Marco Palestra makes sense. While Matheus Nunes has excelled as a right-back, Rico Lewis has struggled to make his mark, which forced Pep Guardiola to utilise the Portuguese international in a makeshift role. So, Manchester City will dip into the market for a right-back this summer.

As for Inter Milan, the Serie A champions are keen on signing a right-back, as Denzel Dumfries is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid. So, the Italian giants need a long-term replacement for the Dutchman, with Palestra emerging as the top target.

With personal terms no longer an issue, Inter can focus on striking an agreement with Atalanta, with La Dea holding out for €40 million to part ways with Palestra. Unless that happens, other prospective suitors, like Manchester City, will be in contention to secure the Italian full-back’s services.